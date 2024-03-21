Australia Tightens Visa Rules For Nigerian Students, Others As Migration Hits Record High

The Australian Government is implementing stricter visa regulations for Nigerian students and other international applicants amid a surge in migration numbers.

These new rules, effective this weekend, include heightened English language requirements for student and graduate visas and the authority to suspend education providers found repeatedly violating regulations. Additionally, a new “genuine student test” will be introduced to deter students primarily seeking work opportunities in Australia.

These measures aim to address the strain on resources caused by the recent influx of migrants, driven largely by students from India, China, and the Philippines. The government’s efforts to tighten standards and curb migration levels follow a series of measures to roll back COVID-era concessions, including unrestricted work hours for international students.

Despite increased migration in recent years to address labor shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, the surge in foreign workers and students has intensified pressure on Australia’s housing market, with rental vacancies at historic lows and housing prices soaring.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil emphasized the government’s commitment to managing migration levels and restoring balance to the housing market, noting a significant decline in foreign student visa grants since September.