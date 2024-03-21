Menu
Search
Subscribe
Digital Economy

African Startups Struggle as VC and Debt Investments Decline to $4.5 Billion

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

In line with global trends, Africa’s venture capital (VC) ecosystem faced significant challenges in 2023, with investments dropping by close to a third compared to the previous year. The continent attracted a combined $4.5 billion in VC and venture debt investments across 603 deals, indicating a substantial downturn from the record-breaking figures of 2022.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The decline in investor interest led to the closure of some key firms and forced early-stage companies to downscale or shut down entirely. For instance, prominent startups like 54gene, WhereIsMyTransport, and Sendy ceased operations, collectively erasing $200 million of investments.

Despite the tough environment, some startups managed to navigate through by scaling down operations. However, this strategic retreat resulted in significant job cuts across the continent.

West Africa, led by Nigeria, retained its dominance in VC deals, followed closely by South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt. Notably, South Africa and Kenya witnessed notable ascensions in deal volume, reflecting the competitive nature of VC allocations within these economies.

Financials, Information Technology, and Consumer Discretionary remained the most active sectors for VC investment, with FinTech continuing to lead the tech ecosystem.

Although female-funded startups lag behind their male counterparts in deal value, there’s a continued commitment from Fund Managers, Investment Firms, and Corporate Venture Capital to invest in Africa’s growth despite global economic uncertainties.

While the VC ecosystem faced disruptions due to global trends and local challenges like currency volatility and high inflation, Africa’s innovative landscape continues to attract investor interest, albeit with a more cautious approach favoring established ventures over new startups.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Dominance in Venture Capital Deals Amidst Africa’s Struggles: Insights from 2023 Report
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news OyinyeChukwu Paula is an accomplished business journalist contributing her expertise to Naija247news, one of Nigeria's leading news platforms. With a keen interest in economic affairs, financial markets, and corporate developments, Paula brings a wealth of knowledge to her reporting, delivering insightful analyses on the dynamic business landscape in Nigeria and beyond. Education: Paula holds a degree in Journalism from [Abia State University], where she honed her skills in investigative reporting and business journalism. Her academic background laid the foundation for her commitment to delivering accurate and timely news with a business-focused perspective. Professional Experience: Having amassed experience in the field, Paula's journalistic journey has been marked by a dedication to uncovering stories that impact the business community. Her work spans interviews with key industry figures, coverage of market trends, and in-depth analyses of economic policies. Areas of Expertise: Financial Markets: Paula provides comprehensive coverage of financial markets, offering insights into stock movements, currency fluctuations, and economic indicators. Corporate Affairs: With a focus on corporate activities, Paula delves into mergers and acquisitions, financial reports, and the strategies employed by leading companies. Economic Policy: Keeping a watchful eye on government policies, Paula explores their implications on businesses and the broader economy, providing readers with a nuanced understanding of economic developments. Contributions to Naija247news: Paula's bylines at Naija247news reflect her commitment to delivering quality journalism. Whether unraveling complex financial narratives or simplifying intricate economic concepts, she ensures that her audience is well-informed and empowered. Passion for Business Journalism: Beyond the newsroom, Paula is known for her passion for business journalism's role in fostering transparency and accountability. She believes in the power of information to drive positive change and economic growth. In a media landscape marked by rapid changes, OyinyeChukwu Paula stands out as a dedicated business journalist who continues to shape the discourse on economic matters, contributing significantly to Naija247news's mission of delivering credible and impactful news.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Dominance in Venture Capital Deals Amidst Africa’s Struggles: Insights from 2023 Report

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
"Nigeria maintains its stronghold as a dominant player in...

Mary Njoku calls for prayers as she marks her 39th birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy...

Gunmen kidnapped Couple, Abandoned Twin Babies In Akwa Ibom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen last Sunday evening, kidnapped one...

Woman Strangled Her Own Daughter To Death After Finding Her At Home With Her Boyfriend

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A woman in Hyderabad, India, allegedly...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Dominance in Venture Capital Deals Amidst Africa’s Struggles: Insights from 2023 Report

Digital Economy 0
"Nigeria maintains its stronghold as a dominant player in...

Mary Njoku calls for prayers as she marks her 39th birthday

Entertainment 0
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy...

Gunmen kidnapped Couple, Abandoned Twin Babies In Akwa Ibom

Security News 0
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen last Sunday evening, kidnapped one...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading