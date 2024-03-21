Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

17-year-old girl stabs her foster mother to death in Ondo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 17-year-old girl simply identified as Wumi for allegedly stabbing her foster mother, Mrs. Funmilayo Adelayi, 54, to death.

The spokesperson for the State Police Command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

According to the PPRO, the incident happened at the Oda, Akure residence of the deceased, last Wednesday.

The deceased’s family claimed the suspect was suffering from mental illness but the command had not got the medical report to affirm the claim.

“The suspect is in our custody and we have started an investigation into the matter but the family told us that the suspect had a mental health issue,” Odunlami stated.

“So, we are waiting for the medical report to ascertain that. The deceased is a foster mother of the suspect, she had been taking care of her since her childhood.”

It was gathered that the decomposing body of the deceased, who was said to be working at the Ondo State Ministry of Finance, was found at her residence last Sunday, three days after she was killed.

A neighbour of the deceased said she was stabbed in her belly area, and the doors were shut against her to prevent her from getting any help.

The remains of the deceased was deposited at the morgue of a hospital in Akure.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fire Guts Idumota Market, Lagos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fire Guts Idumota Market, Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Goods worth millions were destroyed on...

Mohbad’s autopsy result to be ready in 4 weeks

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Director of Lagos State DNA and...

FirstBank produces 6 millionaires, rewards 41,240 others in “Win Big Promo” final draw

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
L-R: Mrs Precious Daniel, a past winner of the...

World Bank pledges to support livestock farmers in Enugu

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank has pledged to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fire Guts Idumota Market, Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Goods worth millions were destroyed on...

Mohbad’s autopsy result to be ready in 4 weeks

Entertainment 0
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Director of Lagos State DNA and...

FirstBank produces 6 millionaires, rewards 41,240 others in “Win Big Promo” final draw

Companies & Markets 0
L-R: Mrs Precious Daniel, a past winner of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading