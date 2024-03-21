17-year-old girl stabs her foster mother to death in Ondo

March 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 17-year-old girl simply identified as Wumi for allegedly stabbing her foster mother, Mrs. Funmilayo Adelayi, 54, to death.

The spokesperson for the State Police Command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

According to the PPRO, the incident happened at the Oda, Akure residence of the deceased, last Wednesday.

The deceased’s family claimed the suspect was suffering from mental illness but the command had not got the medical report to affirm the claim.

“The suspect is in our custody and we have started an investigation into the matter but the family told us that the suspect had a mental health issue,” Odunlami stated.

“So, we are waiting for the medical report to ascertain that. The deceased is a foster mother of the suspect, she had been taking care of her since her childhood.”

It was gathered that the decomposing body of the deceased, who was said to be working at the Ondo State Ministry of Finance, was found at her residence last Sunday, three days after she was killed.

A neighbour of the deceased said she was stabbed in her belly area, and the doors were shut against her to prevent her from getting any help.

The remains of the deceased was deposited at the morgue of a hospital in Akure.(www.naija247news.com).