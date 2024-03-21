16 States Submit Reports on Proposed State Police Establishment in Nigeria

Sixteen out of Nigeria’s 36 states have submitted reports on the proposed establishment of state police, marking a significant step towards addressing the country’s security crisis. This development follows a resolution by the Federal and State Governments on February 16, 2024, to develop modalities for creating state police in response to escalating abductions, bandit attacks, and violent crimes.

Discussions surrounding the implementation of state police were recently held at a meeting of the National Economic Council, as disclosed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communication. Nkwocha revealed that 16 states have submitted reports supporting the establishment of state police, while 20 states are yet to provide feedback.

However, specific details about the participating states were not disclosed, leaving the public anticipating further updates at the next NEC meeting. The compilation of reports is ongoing, with the total number of supportive states expected to be presented soon.

Meanwhile, on February 20, 2024, a bill advocating for the creation of state police passed its second reading at the House of Representatives. Titled ‘A bill for an Act to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to provide for the establishment of State Police and related matters,’ the legislation garnered majority support in the Green Chamber, with proponents emphasizing the urgency of addressing security challenges.

The push for state police stems from concerns about the centralized nature of the Nigerian Police Force, which many believe is ill-equipped to tackle the diverse security issues across the country. Advocates argue that decentralizing law enforcement would improve effectiveness, enhance community engagement, and empower local authorities to address security concerns more efficiently.

However, opponents caution against potential abuses of power and political manipulation by state governors, raising concerns about the implications for national unity and regional stability. As debates over the establishment of state police continue, stakeholders are urged to consider both the benefits and risks associated with this significant policy shift.