Geopolitics

Xi Jinping to Visit France for Talks with Macron amid EU-China Tensions

By: Naija247news

Date:

PARIS — Chinese President Xi Jinping to Visit France for Talks with Emmanuel Macron

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in early May, marking his first visit to Europe since the pandemic, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The meeting comes amid the 60th anniversary of Paris-Beijing diplomatic relations and China’s efforts to mend strained ties with Europe, despite its close partnership with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the Ukraine conflict.

While the upcoming visit echoes past celebrations of bilateral relations, preparations suggest a more serious tone, reflecting current economic and geopolitical challenges, sources say.

France emphasizes the need for reciprocity in its relationship with China, especially regarding ecological transition efforts, amid debates on managing risk in the partnership.

The visit, long in planning, is expected to draw attention from Washington and European capitals, as Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz also plans a visit to China in April.

China’s push for Russia’s involvement in future peace talks for Ukraine has raised concerns, with Beijing reportedly threatening to boycott meetings if its demands are not met.

Amidst efforts to counter U.S. influence, China reacted strongly to the EU’s decision to blacklist Chinese firms over ties to Russia and faces trade tensions with Europe over its electric vehicle industry.

Despite challenges, Beijing aims to retain European investments amidst economic pressures and a volatile real estate market.

The meeting between Xi and Macron follows the French president’s visit to China last year, where he stressed Europe’s pursuit of strategic autonomy and urged against being drawn into conflicts between China and the U.S. over Taiwan.

Macron is also expected to visit China later this year, continuing his pledge to visit annually since 2018, although the Elysée Palace has not confirmed the trip.

Trump Suggests Prince Harry Could Face Deportation Over Visa Concerns
Russian and Belarusian Athletes Barred from 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
