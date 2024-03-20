Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

We must all grow our own food, First Lady encourages Nigerians

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Nigeria’s First Lady Urges Citizens to Embrace Agriculture for National Development

In a recent statement released by her media special assistant, Busola Kukoyi, Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, emphasized the importance of agriculture as the pathway to progress for the country. She made these remarks during a reception held for the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, at her office in the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu highlighted the significant contributions of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) across various sectors such as agriculture, empowerment, education, health, and social welfare. She emphasized that these interventions aim to complement the initiatives of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The President has made the right decisions,” she stated, “These decisions will help us build a Nigeria that is more respected. We should be more accountable as a people regarding our resources.”

Additionally, Tinubu stressed the importance of motivating Nigerian youths to prioritize the nation’s interests over regional or tribal affiliations. She emphasized the need to inspire them to think nationally and to promote unity. Tinubu proposed engaging youths aged 15 to 25 in designing fabric that depicts Nigerian identity rather than focusing solely on their states or tribes, with significant prize incentives to encourage participation.

During her visit, UN Deputy Secretary-General Aisha Mohammed expressed the organization’s hope for increased Nigerian commitment to funding initiatives benefiting youth, women, and girls. She emphasized the UN’s focus on issues such as women’s empowerment, poverty alleviation, education, and overall social progress, and sought the support of Nigeria’s leadership in advancing these goals.

