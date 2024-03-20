Von der Leyen dilutes plan to use Russian assets to buy Ukraine arms

BRUSSELS — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has revised her plan to allocate funds from frozen Russian assets, proposing a portion for non-military aid to Ukraine alongside weapons purchases.

According to a document obtained by POLITICO, the EU executive will suggest allocating approximately 10 percent of the €3 billion derived from immobilized assets this year for non-military assistance to Ukraine. The remaining 90 percent is slated for arms procurement.

EU leaders will discuss the proposal during a summit in Brussels on Thursday, seeking ways to bolster Ukraine’s arsenal amid Russia’s ongoing invasion. The goal is to provide funding to Ukraine by July.

This initiative differs from the U.S. push to use proceeds from wholesale confiscation of Russia’s frozen assets, valued at over €250 billion, due to legal and financial concerns raised by European capitals.

Supporting EU defense industry

Von der Leyen’s initial proposal to exclusively use the funds for arms purchases through the European Peace Facility has been softened. The revised plan includes providing budget support to Kyiv and modernizing Ukraine’s defense industry.

The objective is to “support Ukraine, including through the European Peace Facility, as well as Union [non-military] programs financed from the Union budget, such as the Ukraine facility,” as stated in the document.

The adjusted approach is a compromise to address objections from several countries wary of solely funding weapons for Ukraine. National capitals may adjust the ratio between military and financial aid.

Countries like Hungary and Slovakia express concerns about escalating military tensions in Ukraine, while others, including Malta and Ireland, are restricted by neutrality policies from supplying lethal weapons to foreign nations.

Although leaders are expected to provide guidance on fund utilization, reaching a final agreement this week may be hindered by legal evaluations.

The Commission’s proposal applies solely to proceeds from assets frozen after Feb. 15, 2024. Profits from 2022 and 2023 will be retained by Euroclear, the Belgian-based security depository, to mitigate potential legal risks.