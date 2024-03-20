Menu
US Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Military Aid Challenges

By: Naija247news

Date:

In a meeting of allies organizing military aid for Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized continued support for Kyiv despite challenges in providing tangible assistance.

At the gathering, Austin acknowledged the urgent need for ammunition and weaponry, reaffirming the commitment of the United States to stand by Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. However, he also acknowledged the constraints imposed by a $60 billion emergency military aid request stalled in the US Congress.

Austin expressed optimism about the eventual passage of the aid package but conceded the unpredictability of the legislative process. In the meantime, the Pentagon unveiled a $300 million military aid package featuring ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and various artillery shells.

While the absence of immediate financial assistance from the US posed challenges, key European allies like France and Germany sought to downplay its impact. French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu stressed the importance of maintaining cooperation through existing channels like the Ramstein format, despite Congressional hurdles.

Senator Lindsay Graham’s visit to Kyiv underscored broader discussions about aid allocation. Graham highlighted the need to consider the US economic situation while advocating for innovative aid mechanisms, including potential no-interest, waivable loans.

Meanwhile, Ukraine presented a comprehensive list of military requirements at the meeting, reflecting the ongoing urgency of the situation. The country received a new €500 million military aid package from Germany, with additional pledges from Poland and other coalition members.

Despite challenges in US aid delivery, European allies have intensified efforts to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities. The collective response aims to address immediate needs while underscoring broader principles of international support for nations under threat.

Reported by Veronika Melkozerova in Kyiv, Laura Kayali in Ramstein Air Base, and Paul McLeary in Washington.

