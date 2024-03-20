“Unilever to Cut 7,500 Jobs Worldwide for Productivity and Cost Savings”

Unilever Streamlines Operations with Global Workforce Reduction

Unilever, a leading consumer goods company, has revealed plans to trim its workforce by approximately 7,500 positions worldwide over the next two years. This decision forms part of a comprehensive restructuring initiative aimed at achieving savings totaling 684 million euros ($869 million) within the next three years.

Primarily targeting office-based roles, the job cuts are envisioned to optimize productivity and operational efficiency through increased investment in technology. While specific details regarding the affected positions remain undisclosed, Unilever assures a commitment to engaging with employees throughout the transition process.

With a global workforce of 128,000 individuals, including 6,000 in Britain, Unilever asserts that these strategic adjustments align with its overarching growth agenda. CEO Hein Schumacher underscores the company’s pledge to implement these changes thoughtfully and with utmost consideration for impacted employees.