U.S. Unveils New Opportunities for Nigeria’s Creative Economy

U.S. Government Announces New Opportunities for Nigerians in Creative Economy Sector

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During her official visit to Nigeria, Ms. Lee Satterfield, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, unveiled three new opportunities for Nigerians in the creative economy sector. Speaking at the University of Lagos, Satterfield emphasized the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to strengthening educational and cultural ties between Nigeria and the U.S.

The first initiative, Africa Creative TV (ACTV), is a professional development program aimed at TV writers, producers, and technical professionals. Developed in partnership with the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, ACTV seeks to enhance collaboration between the two countries’ creative industries.

Satterfield also announced the launch of the American Music Mentorship program, a collaboration between the U.S. and the Recording Academy (The Grammys). This mentorship opportunity aims to bring international music industry professionals to the U.S. for networking and mentoring, fostering growth in the music industry ecosystem.

Additionally, the U.S. introduced an educational initiative focusing on the script-to-screen process in the creative economy. This program will select four Nigerian filmmaking students to study for a year at a U.S. community college.

Emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange, Satterfield highlighted the economic opportunities offered by Nigeria’s creative industries, which have parallels in Hollywood and beyond. She noted that supporting Nigeria’s creative sector aligns with the U.S. government’s goal of promoting inclusive economic growth and development.

In response, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, expressed gratitude for the longstanding partnership between the university and various U.S. programs. She highlighted the institution’s role as a hub for international scholars and welcomed the upcoming “window on America” initiative, which will further enhance cultural exchange.