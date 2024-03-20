Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Trump Suggests Prince Harry Could Face Deportation Over Visa Concerns

By: Naija247news

Date:

Former U.S. President Donald Trump Suggests Prince Harry Could Face Deportation Over Alleged Visa Misrepresentation

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a preview of an upcoming interview with GB News, Trump commented on the visa controversy surrounding Prince Harry, suggesting that if he lied about drug use on his American visa application, appropriate action should be taken, possibly including deportation.

During the interview, when asked about the potential consequences for Prince Harry, Trump remained ambiguous, stating, “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me.”

The legal dispute over Prince Harry’s visa status stems from a lawsuit filed by the Heritage Foundation against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seeking access to his immigration records.

While applicants for certain American visas are required to disclose drug use history, it remains uncertain whether Prince Harry declared his past drug use, which he candidly discussed in his memoir “Spare.”

The controversy surrounding Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle has drawn criticism from right-wing commentators in both the U.S. and U.K., particularly since their departure from the royal family and relocation to the U.S.

Trump, a dominant figure in the Republican Party’s presidential primary, has been vocal in his criticism of the couple, expressing disapproval of Meghan Markle and suggesting Prince Harry is being influenced negatively.

Amidst ongoing legal proceedings, a federal judge recently ordered the DHS to release Prince Harry’s visa documents for review, with the department requesting additional time to locate the records.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Trump Affirms U.S. Commitment to NATO, Stresses Fair Play from European Allies
Next article
Xi Jinping to Visit France for Talks with Macron amid EU-China Tensions
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Commodities Surge: Cocoa Hits Record High, Metals and Energy Follow Suit”

Naija247news Naija247news -
COMMODITIES REPORT Commodities experienced a widespread increase throughout the week,...

“Citigroup Analysts Predict Brent Crude Prices May Dip to $55/Bbl by Late 2025”

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
According to a report by Citigroup analysts, Brent crude...

“Cocoa Prices Surge in Nigerian States of Edo, Ogun, and Oyo, Remain Stable in Abia”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Cocoa prices saw an uptick this week in Nigeria's...

US Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Military Aid Challenges

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a meeting of allies organizing military aid for...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Commodities Surge: Cocoa Hits Record High, Metals and Energy Follow Suit”

Cocoa 0
COMMODITIES REPORT Commodities experienced a widespread increase throughout the week,...

“Citigroup Analysts Predict Brent Crude Prices May Dip to $55/Bbl by Late 2025”

News Analysis 0
According to a report by Citigroup analysts, Brent crude...

“Cocoa Prices Surge in Nigerian States of Edo, Ogun, and Oyo, Remain Stable in Abia”

Cocoa 0
Cocoa prices saw an uptick this week in Nigeria's...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading