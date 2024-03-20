Trump Suggests Prince Harry Could Face Deportation Over Visa Concerns

Former U.S. President Donald Trump Suggests Prince Harry Could Face Deportation Over Alleged Visa Misrepresentation

In a preview of an upcoming interview with GB News, Trump commented on the visa controversy surrounding Prince Harry, suggesting that if he lied about drug use on his American visa application, appropriate action should be taken, possibly including deportation.

During the interview, when asked about the potential consequences for Prince Harry, Trump remained ambiguous, stating, “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me.”

The legal dispute over Prince Harry’s visa status stems from a lawsuit filed by the Heritage Foundation against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seeking access to his immigration records.

While applicants for certain American visas are required to disclose drug use history, it remains uncertain whether Prince Harry declared his past drug use, which he candidly discussed in his memoir “Spare.”

The controversy surrounding Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle has drawn criticism from right-wing commentators in both the U.S. and U.K., particularly since their departure from the royal family and relocation to the U.S.

Trump, a dominant figure in the Republican Party’s presidential primary, has been vocal in his criticism of the couple, expressing disapproval of Meghan Markle and suggesting Prince Harry is being influenced negatively.

Amidst ongoing legal proceedings, a federal judge recently ordered the DHS to release Prince Harry’s visa documents for review, with the department requesting additional time to locate the records.