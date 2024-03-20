Trump Affirms U.S. Commitment to NATO, Stresses Fair Play from European Allies

LONDON — Donald Trump reaffirms U.S. commitment to NATO, conditional on fair play from European nations.

In an interview with Nigel Farage on British TV channel GB News, Trump emphasized that the U.S. would remain in the transatlantic alliance but cautioned against European countries taking undue advantage of American support.

Trump’s remarks aim to ease concerns among Western leaders about a potential American withdrawal from NATO if he secures a second term as U.S. president later this year.

While Trump has been critical of NATO for years, he moderated his stance, insisting that Europe must contribute its fair share to defense costs.

Addressing concerns about NATO’s role and the U.S. commitment to its allies’ defense, Trump asserted that the United States would come to the aid of NATO countries under attack.

However, he stressed the importance of the U.S. paying its fair share and criticized European nations for not meeting their financial obligations.

Despite previous threats to leave the alliance, Trump’s comments suggest a willingness to remain in NATO under certain conditions, highlighting the importance of equitable burden-sharing among member states.