Technology

TikTok announces new reward program for content creators globally

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

TikTok, has announced a new reward program, which offers incentives for users of the platform to produce search-optimized, high-quality, and original content.

According to the social media company, under the new monetization program, creators will be rewarded based on four key metrics, which include originality, play duration, search value, and audience engagement.

In addition, TikTok also introduced a new Search Insights tool, which provides data on trending search topics and helps users create content that meets TikTok’s requirements for “search value.”

This comes as TikTok’s version of search engine optimization.

Announcing the launch of the Program, which had been in beta testing before now, TikTok said it aims to encourage creators on their TikTok journey to generate higher earnings and unlock more opportunities by sharing their longer content.

“Today, we’re excited to share that the Creativity Program is out of beta. As we officially introduce Creator Rewards Program, we look forward to continuing to partner with our creators and helping them realize their full potential.

The Creator Rewards Program will continue to reward high-quality, original content that is over a minute long, using an optimized rewards formula focused on four core metrics: originality, play duration, search value and audience engagement.”

Providing further details on the metrics, the company said originality refers to quality content unique to the creator, showcasing their point of view or creative thought process in a way that resonates with their community.

“Play duration accounts for both watch time and finish rate. The new formula rewards accounts with clear content, and engaging, rather than favoring accounts with an excessive number of videos.

“Audience engagement includes likes, comments, and shares, all contributing to increasing creators’ content value within the program.

“Search value is a metric assigned to content based on popular search terms. Content that aligns with in-demand search topics increases its value for searchers.

“To find inspiration for content that resonates with audiences on TikTok, creators can use the recently announced Creator Search Insights tool to better understand what topics are popular in Search,” it added.  (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist

