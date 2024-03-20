Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Ten killed, scores injured in lone traffic accident on Abuja-Kaduna highway

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that no fewer than 10 passengers were killed in a lone traffic accident involving a DAF trailer on Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Jonas Agwu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the Monday crash was as a result of excessive speed, overloading and fatigue.

According to him, the driver lost control of the wheels and crashed into a ditch at about 10:30hrs with all the 172 male passengers aboard the trailer.

Agwu said 10 of the passengers died while 48 sustained injuries.

he said that FRSC rescue team evacuated the victims to St. Anthony and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua hospitals in Kaduna.

“Efforts are ongoing by FRSC Operatives to follow up on the injured victims in the hospitals to ensure they receive necessary medical attention, ” he added.

Agwu quoted the Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Ali-Biu as urging all sector commanders to strengthen nationwide enforcement and advocacy campaigns against speeding, overloading and reckless driving.

Ali-Biu said they must also caution trailer drivers against conveying human beings on top of goods in their vehicles.

He directed the commanders to commence result oriented patrol operations with mobile courts along critical corridors, with immediate effect.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Troops foil multiple kidnap attempts in Plateau, Zamfara
Next article
Abandoned newborn baby rescued in Niger State
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Man shot and killed while attempting to escape from kidnappers in Edo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man identified as Lucky Adodo...

11 Kenyan university students die in road accident during academic trip

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A bus carrying students from a...

Kris Jenner’s sister, Karen Houghton, dies at 65

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton, has...

Abandoned newborn baby rescued in Niger State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A newborn baby abandoned in Minna,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Man shot and killed while attempting to escape from kidnappers in Edo

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man identified as Lucky Adodo...

11 Kenyan university students die in road accident during academic trip

Regions 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A bus carrying students from a...

Kris Jenner’s sister, Karen Houghton, dies at 65

Entertainment 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading