Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Subsea cable: Services successfully restored – MTN

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bayobab Group, a subsidiary of MTN Group, has announced the successful restoration of its services following subsea cable disruptions.

The telecom operator disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

It said that despite the challenges occasioned by the cable disruptions, its subsidiary demonstrated its capabilities by swiftly recovering over 3 Terabits per second (Tbps) of capacity across its footprint.

The statement reads, “As of March 19, 2024, Bayobab Group, a subsidiary of MTN Group, has successfully restored its operations, recovering over 3 Terabits per second (Tbps) of capacity across our footprint.

“Although the recent subsea cable disruptions on 14 March 2024 presented challenges, we have demonstrated our capabilities to maintain a resilient network and efficiently reroute traffic.

“Throughout this challenging period, we prioritised the restoration of services by swiftly activating new cables to increase inter-connectivity and establish alternative routes, thereby bolstering our network resilience.

“This approach solidifies our commitment to prioritising network reliability and our dedication to connecting Africa and our customers as quickly as possible, marking the final stretch toward connecting all our valued customers.

“Bayobab’s ecosystem facilitates secure and scalable global traffic within Africa and the rest of the world serving 19 MTN markets, third-party Mobile Network Operators, Technology corporations and other Telecoms Service Providers,” the company stated.

Recall on Thursday, cuts to the undersea cable supplying broadband Internet connectivity to Nigeria and countries in the West African sub-region forced many banks, financial institutions, telecom companies, and allied firms to scale down their operations.

On Monday, the Nigerian Communications Commission announced in a statement that services had been restored to approximately 90 per cent of their peak utilisation capacities.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FAAC allocation to FG, States and LGAs increased by 23.56% in 2023
Next article
TikTok announces new reward program for content creators globally
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

‘I’ll never date celebrity’ – BBNaija Doyin

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Doyinsola...

Nigerian Comedian AY Makun Unveils 17-Year-Old ‘Son’

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun,...

Edo Police Rescue Priest From Kidnappers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command in Edo have rescued...

UNICEF staff association donates medical equipment to PHC in Kano

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘I’ll never date celebrity’ – BBNaija Doyin

Entertainment 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Doyinsola...

Nigerian Comedian AY Makun Unveils 17-Year-Old ‘Son’

Entertainment 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun,...

Edo Police Rescue Priest From Kidnappers

Security News 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command in Edo have rescued...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading