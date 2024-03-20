Stock market declines by 0.11% as 23 stocks shed weight

March 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Tuesday declined as 23 stocks led by DAAR COMMUNICATION shed weight

The All Share Index declined by 0.11% to close at 104,553.31 points from the previous close of 104,663.34 points.

The Market Capitalisation dropped by 0.10% to close at N59.116 trillion from the previous close of N59.178 trillion, thereby shedding N62 billion.

An aggregate of 307 million units of shares were traded in 9,548 deals, valued at N7.59 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 27 equities emerged as gainers against 23 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

International Energy Insurance led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N1.32 from the previous close of 1.20.

International Breweries, JULI and Nem Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.89%, 9.85% and 9.59% respectively.

Percentage Losers

DAAR COMMUNICATION led other price decliners as it shed 9.86% of its share price to close at N0.64 from the previous close of N0.71.

CWG and Sovereign Trust Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.09% and 8.51% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 37.8 million units of its shares in 658 deals, valued at N1.57 billion.

UBA traded about 36.9 million units of its shares in 627 deals, valued at N954 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 28 million units of its shares in 486 deals, valued at N649 million.(www.naija247news.com).