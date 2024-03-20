Sterling Financial Holdings Reports 27% Surge in Interest Income

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Limited’s interest income surged by 27 percent last year, as per its latest unaudited financial statement. The interest income soared to N163.22 billion from N128.43 billion in 2022, while interest expenses also saw growth to N72.90 billion from N52.04 billion.

Additionally, the analysis of the statement reveals that fees and commission income reached N26.32 billion, up from N22.37 billion. This income comprised various components such as facility management fees, account maintenance fees, commission and similar income, e-business commission, commission on the letter of credit and off-balance sheet transactions, and other fees and commission.

The company’s after-tax profit climbed to N21.52 billion from N19.29 billion, with other operating income increasing to N11 billion from N10.63 billion. However, other operating expenses rose to N30.79 billion from N26.88 billion, primarily due to an increase in the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria surcharge amounting to N10.47 billion.

Total assets also expanded to N2.53 trillion from N1.86 trillion, while total expenses for the year surged by 25.2 percent to N109.24 billion from N87.21 billion. Earnings per share saw an uptick to N0.75 kobo from N0.67 kobo.

Moreover, loans and advances to customers experienced growth, reaching N901.89 billion from N737.74 billion, and deposits from customers totaled N1.84 trillion, up from N1.33 trillion. Net cash flows from operating activities increased significantly to N168.18 billion from N76.72 billion.

However, net cash flows from investing activities recorded a negative of N124.18 billion from a negative of N80.02 billion, and net cash flows from financing activities also recorded a negative of N9.79 billion from N4.11 billion. The company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period stood at N391.25 billion, compared to N222.65 billion previously.