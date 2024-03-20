Soldiers Masaccre: Military sets to build barracks on Okuama

The Nigerian military, Wednesday, redoubled efforts in the demolition of houses at Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, sequel to the arrival of the three swamp buggies transported on barges from the Bomadi axis of River Forcados to the community on Tuesday, this week.

A community source said: “It is certain that those machines brought to Okuama to ease the task of demolishing and evacuating houses and rubbles have been put to work, and almost half the community has been cleared.

However, there is the rumour making the rounds that, the military were planning to build a barracks on the Okuama community soil, and which necessitated the concerted effort in the clearing and evacuation of rubbles from the location of the community.

According to our source, “The army will certainly build their barracks on the Okuama community soil, and that’s why they are painstakingly using heavy machines in the evacuation of everything in the community.

“We heard that very soon, the Chief of Army Staff will come to Okuama to flag off the barracks project”, he said.

