Senate extends implementation of capital component of 2023 budget until June

THE Senate has extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2023 budget until June, just as it has also pushed the implementation of the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget until June.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North who presided over the session, announced the extension of the appropriation bills.

The appropriation bills were separately considered at the s Committee on supply, thereafter, they were read the second, third time and passed.

Extension of the two appropriations were sequel to the requests of President Bola Tinubu.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, had earlier read a letter from the president, requesting for the extension of implementation of the two bills.

According to the letter, President Tinubu said that the extension became imperative to ensure that the provisions of the two Acts were fully implemented.

Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned plenary till April 16 to enable the Senators participate in the Easter and the Eid-el fitr celebrations.