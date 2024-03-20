Menu
Search
Subscribe
Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

Senate extends implementation of capital component of 2023 budget until June

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

THE Senate has extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2023 budget until June, just as it has also pushed the implementation of the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget until June.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North who presided over the session, announced the extension of the appropriation bills.

The appropriation bills were separately considered at the s Committee on supply, thereafter, they were read the second, third time and passed.

Extension of the two appropriations were sequel to the requests of President Bola Tinubu.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, had earlier read a letter from the president, requesting for the extension of implementation of the two bills.

According to the letter, President Tinubu said that the extension became imperative to ensure that the provisions of the two Acts were fully implemented.

Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned plenary till April 16 to enable the Senators participate in the Easter and the Eid-el fitr celebrations.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UPDATED: National Assembly passes student loan bill
Next article
Abuja-Exiled Imo State Gov.Uzodimma vows to partner Church to alleviate poverty in Imo
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ecobank Group Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic High-Level Appointments

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ecobank, the pan-African financial services powerhouse, has appointed key...

Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Free ‘Very Soon’, Ohanaeze Cautions South-Easterners Against Violence

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Calm Amid Dismissal of Nnamdi Kanu's...

Female Employee of Dangote Refinery Shot by Company’s Security Becomes Amputee, Claims Abandonment

Naija247news Naija247news -
Rashidat Ahmed, employed as a cook by Dangote Refinery...

Mele Kyari: Public Listing of Nigerian National Petroleum Company in Sight

Naija247news Naija247news -
Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ecobank Group Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic High-Level Appointments

Banks & Finance 0
Ecobank, the pan-African financial services powerhouse, has appointed key...

Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Free ‘Very Soon’, Ohanaeze Cautions South-Easterners Against Violence

South East 0
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Calm Amid Dismissal of Nnamdi Kanu's...

Female Employee of Dangote Refinery Shot by Company’s Security Becomes Amputee, Claims Abandonment

Top Stories 0
Rashidat Ahmed, employed as a cook by Dangote Refinery...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading