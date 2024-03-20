Russian and Belarusian Athletes Barred from 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

IOC: Russian and Belarusian Athletes Excluded from 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not participate in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Last year, the IOC decided that athletes from Russia and Belarus could compete as neutral participants, devoid of national flags or anthems. The committee has now outlined specific guidelines for these neutral athletes.

While the opening ceremony traditionally features a parade of national delegations, with boats representing each country sailing along the river Seine for the first time this year, neutral athletes will not partake in this procession as they are considered individual competitors, the IOC stated.

However, the committee assured that arrangements will be made for neutral athletes to experience the event in some capacity.

The IOC anticipates that 36 Russian athletes and 22 Belarusians will qualify for the Paris Olympics. Notably, athletes who actively support the conflict in Ukraine or are affiliated with military or security agencies are ineligible to compete.

Regarding the closing ceremony, the IOC stated that a decision on the participation of neutral athletes will be made at a later date.

In a previous ruling last October, the IOC sanctioned the Russian Olympic Committee for violating the Olympic Charter by asserting control over regional sports organizations in four occupied areas of Ukraine.