Geopolitics

“Russia Gains Ground in Global Grain Battle”

By: Naija247news

Date:

European Farmers Blame Ukrainian Produce for Woes, Ignoring Russian Dominance

Farmers across Europe are protesting, attributing their challenges to cheap Ukrainian produce flooding the market. However, experts argue that Russia’s significant agricultural output and exports are the true cause of plummeting crop prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, recently reelected, likely benefits from the crisis as Russia leverages its food exports, particularly wheat, as a form of soft power.

Favorable weather conditions have enabled Russia to produce unprecedented amounts of wheat, flooding the global market with cheap grain. This has driven grain prices down to prewar levels, adversely affecting farmers in countries like Poland.

While farmers blame Ukraine for their woes, the root cause lies in Russia’s actions, including its invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and subsequent blockade of export routes.

Despite Poland’s ban on Ukrainian grain imports last year, Ukraine has established secure export corridors, easing pressure on EU territories.

Protests have strained Poland’s coalition government, prompting Prime Minister Donald Tusk to lobby for limits on Ukrainian grain imports, garnering support from French President Emmanuel Macron.

While some EU countries continue to purchase cheap Russian produce, Poland and other Eastern European nations advocate for tariffs on Russian imports, although analysts question the efficacy of such measures.

Rather than focusing on Ukrainian or Russian imports, experts suggest supporting Ukraine’s agricultural exports to counter Russia’s dominance, a sentiment echoed by Ukrainian officials.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

