Geopolitics

Putin Orders FSB Crackdown on UnPatriotic Russians in Ukraine’s Army

By: Naija247news

Date:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a directive for his security services to track down and mete out punishment to Russians who have enlisted in Ukraine’s military ranks.

In a meeting of the FSB’s board, Putin stressed the importance of identifying these individuals by name and ensuring they face consequences, with no time limit on prosecution, regardless of their whereabouts.

Drawing a historical parallel, Putin likened Russians serving in Ukraine’s army to the Russian Liberation Army, a force of around 50,000 troops who collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II. He condemned these individuals as traitors, accusing their current leaders of exploiting them as expendable soldiers on the battlefield.

These remarks from Putin coincide with allegations that various paramilitary groups composed of Russian citizens, such as the Russian Volunteer Corps, Freedom of Russia Legion, and Siberian Battalion, are actively engaging in subversive activities in Russia’s Belgorod region, which shares a border with Ukraine.

In recent weeks, these groups have claimed responsibility for artillery attacks in the Belgorod region and have urged local residents to evacuate. The governor of the Belgorod region confirmed the evacuation of approximately 9,000 children from areas adjacent to the Ukrainian border on Tuesday.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved.

