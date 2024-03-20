Public servants must put the interests of Nigerians first—Yemi-Esan

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, called on public servants nationwide to prioritize the best interests of Nigerians. At a workshop on the revised 2021 Public Service Rules (PSR) in Abuja, she emphasized the importance of upholding ethical standards and principles outlined in the PSR.

Yemi-Esan highlighted the duty of public servants to act with integrity, transparency, and accountability in their roles. The workshop aimed to sensitize participants on the PSR’s guidelines, fostering professionalism, excellence, and a culture of public trust.

Yemi-Esan urged human resources directors to organize training programs to keep officers updated on the rules and policies, expressing gratitude for their dedication to efficient Human Resource Management.