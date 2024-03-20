Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Public servants must put the interests of Nigerians first—Yemi-Esan

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, called on public servants nationwide to prioritize the best interests of Nigerians. At a workshop on the revised 2021 Public Service Rules (PSR) in Abuja, she emphasized the importance of upholding ethical standards and principles outlined in the PSR.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Yemi-Esan highlighted the duty of public servants to act with integrity, transparency, and accountability in their roles. The workshop aimed to sensitize participants on the PSR’s guidelines, fostering professionalism, excellence, and a culture of public trust.

Yemi-Esan urged human resources directors to organize training programs to keep officers updated on the rules and policies, expressing gratitude for their dedication to efficient Human Resource Management.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Soldiers Masaccre: Military sets to build barracks on Okuama
Next article
JUST IN: CJN to receive N5.39m monthly as Reps pass judicial officers salaries bill
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ecobank Group Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic High-Level Appointments

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ecobank, the pan-African financial services powerhouse, has appointed key...

Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Free ‘Very Soon’, Ohanaeze Cautions South-Easterners Against Violence

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Calm Amid Dismissal of Nnamdi Kanu's...

Female Employee of Dangote Refinery Shot by Company’s Security Becomes Amputee, Claims Abandonment

Naija247news Naija247news -
Rashidat Ahmed, employed as a cook by Dangote Refinery...

Mele Kyari: Public Listing of Nigerian National Petroleum Company in Sight

Naija247news Naija247news -
Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ecobank Group Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic High-Level Appointments

Banks & Finance 0
Ecobank, the pan-African financial services powerhouse, has appointed key...

Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Free ‘Very Soon’, Ohanaeze Cautions South-Easterners Against Violence

South East 0
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Calm Amid Dismissal of Nnamdi Kanu's...

Female Employee of Dangote Refinery Shot by Company’s Security Becomes Amputee, Claims Abandonment

Top Stories 0
Rashidat Ahmed, employed as a cook by Dangote Refinery...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading