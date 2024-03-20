Over 40 bishops ask Tinubu to adopt civil remedy to end insecurity in South East

Owerri- President Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, on Wednesday called on President Bola Tinubu, to adopt civil remedy to end insecurity in the South East region of the country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He stated this at the Catholic Diocese of Orlu, in Imo state, during the episcopal ordination of Most Reverend Thomas Ifeanyichukwu Obiatuegwu, as auxiliary Bishop designate of the Diocese.

The event attracted over 40 Catholic bishops, clergies. Also the politicians, Business moguls as well as parishioners.

According to the President of the Catholic Bishops’ “We thank Governor Hope Uzodimma, of Imo state, for stepping up security to guarantee the safety of citizens of Imo State. I thank my brothers who took the risk from far and wide to attend today’s occasion despite the insecurity challenges across the country particularly in Southeast.

“Insecurity has become an issue in the Southeast. Unfortunately, the sit at home order has continue to paralysing economic and social lives in the southeast. There has been repeated outcry in the Southeast, business operators have loss billions of naira because of sit at home order. Many poor families are afraid to come out on Mondays.

“I appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explore civil remedy in the release of Nnamdi Kanu so as to restore economic and social lives to southeast.”

Earlier Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said among others, “As we all know, the church, apart from the family and the school, is the most influential agent of socialisation. I would therefore expect that the growth we are experiencing would translate to the spiritual upliftment of the larger society.

“Regrettably, the evidence on ground does not suggest so. In reality, and this is quite surprising, it appears that as the church grows, so does criminality. Therefore, It is either that the church is not doing enough to impact enduring moral lessons on the faithful or that this generation suffers from hardness of the heart as our Lord described the Jews in Mathew 19:8. Some have also argued that if not for the Christ, the situation would have been much worse than it is at the moment. Whatever the reason is, the case should be of serious concern to all of us.

“Albeit, going by the current happenings in the Nigerian society, I am proud to say that the Catholic Church is leading the way in the moral rearmament of society. One can only wonder where our children would have wandered into if the church was not there to provide guidance and directions. In spite of these achievements, I think there is need to do more.”

“Two years ago, I commended the Catholic Bishops for their boldness in speaking truth to power. Apart from reinforcing that commendation, I wish to add that while others have been losing their heads inciting their flocks against government as a result of the present economic situation in the country, the Catholic Bishops have been matured and indeed mindful of their actions and utterances, knowing that they bear a lot of responsibilities not just within the church but also outside.

“On the part of my administration in the state, we shall continue to partner with the church on ways to bring succor and alleviate the suffering of our people. I am more than committed to ensuring that Imo residents are not left alone in this journey of economic recovery,” he said.

In his response, the newly ordained auxiliary Catholic Bishop, Obiatuegwu thanked the Bishops’ Conference for finding him worthy to be ordinated and pledged his readiness to learn and serve.

Also, expressed his gratitude to all clergies, comprising over 40 bishops, as well as the laity and government officials including Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West), who identified with him and pledged his commitment to his episcopal ministry.