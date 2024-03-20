Menu
South East

Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Free ‘Very Soon’, Ohanaeze Cautions South-Easterners Against Violence

By: Naija247news

Date:

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Calm Amid Dismissal of Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail Application

Following the dismissal of Nnamdi Kanu’s fresh bail application by the Federal High Court in Abuja, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has appealed to his supporters to refrain from violence. The court instead ordered an accelerated hearing of the government’s charges against him.

Kanu’s bail plea, based on his deteriorating health, was rejected despite evidence of his serious medical condition. Ohanaeze Ndigbo emphasized Kanu’s stance against violence and arson, urging Nigerian youths to exercise patience.

President-General of Ohanaeze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, through spokesperson Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, called for restraint, highlighting Kanu’s commitment to peaceful means. The group expressed hope for Kanu’s eventual release and urged everyone to trust in divine providence.

Kanu’s case has been adjourned until April 17, 2024.

