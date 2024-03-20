Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

NLC shuts down Labour Party headquarters, demands Abure’s sack

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Protesting members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, have barricaded the main entrance into the National Headquarters of the Labour Party, LP, today, Wednesday, demanding the immediate sack of the National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The protesters were refused entry into the building by armed regular policemen on duty.

However, the largely peaceful protesters were heard singing solidarity songs while calling for an end to “Abure’s reign of corruption tyranny”.

The NLC leadership had accused Abure of planning to hold an “illegal convention”. This, they said, was to perpetrate his rule or in the alternative appoint cronies to act on his behalf.

Recall that both the Joe Ajaero-led NLC and the House of Representatives Caucus of the LP had taken issue with Abure over the planned convention date.

However, Organised Labour, which constitutes a major power block within the party, has demanded that Abure step. They said it would allow an election-independent audit into the party’s finances.

This was sequel to allegations of financial impropriety levelled against him by the erstwhile National Treasurer.

Meanwhile, the Abure-led National Working Committee, NWC, of the Labour Party, LP, had, on Saturday, accused Ajaero of being desperate to replace Abure as National Chairman.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party leadership advised Ajaero to resign his presidency of the NLC first before seeking to replace Abure.

Ifoh’s statement was a response to an open letter written on Friday by the political wing of the NLC, the Nigeria Labour Congress Political Commission.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Releases nine persons, six BDC operators financing Kidnapping, Terrorism
Next article
Over 40 bishops ask Tinubu to adopt civil remedy to end insecurity in South East
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ecobank Group Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic High-Level Appointments

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ecobank, the pan-African financial services powerhouse, has appointed key...

Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Free ‘Very Soon’, Ohanaeze Cautions South-Easterners Against Violence

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Calm Amid Dismissal of Nnamdi Kanu's...

Female Employee of Dangote Refinery Shot by Company’s Security Becomes Amputee, Claims Abandonment

Naija247news Naija247news -
Rashidat Ahmed, employed as a cook by Dangote Refinery...

Mele Kyari: Public Listing of Nigerian National Petroleum Company in Sight

Naija247news Naija247news -
Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ecobank Group Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic High-Level Appointments

Banks & Finance 0
Ecobank, the pan-African financial services powerhouse, has appointed key...

Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Free ‘Very Soon’, Ohanaeze Cautions South-Easterners Against Violence

South East 0
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Calm Amid Dismissal of Nnamdi Kanu's...

Female Employee of Dangote Refinery Shot by Company’s Security Becomes Amputee, Claims Abandonment

Top Stories 0
Rashidat Ahmed, employed as a cook by Dangote Refinery...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading