Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Exploration Up 23% Despite PIA Impact

Oil and gas exploration activities maintained their upward momentum in February, with the rig count soaring by 23% compared to the same period last year. According to the March 2023 Monthly Oil Market Report by OPEC, the rig count reached 16 in February 2024, marking a significant increase from the 11 rigs recorded in February 2023.

Moreover, the report highlights a marginal month-on-month growth of 6%, with the rig count rising from 15 in January 2024 to 16 in February 2024. This sustained increase in exploration efforts signals a positive outlook for the oil and gas industry.

Commenting on the trend, the Chief Executive of Nigeria emphasized the importance of this surge in exploration activities, indicating potential opportunities for growth and development within the sector.