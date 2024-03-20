Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Exploration Up 23% Despite PIA Impact

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Oil and gas exploration activities maintained their upward momentum in February, with the rig count soaring by 23% compared to the same period last year. According to the March 2023 Monthly Oil Market Report by OPEC, the rig count reached 16 in February 2024, marking a significant increase from the 11 rigs recorded in February 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Moreover, the report highlights a marginal month-on-month growth of 6%, with the rig count rising from 15 in January 2024 to 16 in February 2024. This sustained increase in exploration efforts signals a positive outlook for the oil and gas industry.

Commenting on the trend, the Chief Executive of Nigeria emphasized the importance of this surge in exploration activities, indicating potential opportunities for growth and development within the sector.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Court Rejects Nnamdi Kanu’s Fresh Bail Request
Next article
Erosion Threat: Abia State Govt Urges Residents to Move
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Sterling Financial Holdings Reports 27% Surge in Interest Income

Naija247news Naija247news -
Sterling Financial Holdings Company Limited's interest income surged by...

Ghana’s fourth-quarter economic growth rises to 3.8%

Reuters Reuters -
ACCRA, March 20 (Reuters) - Ghana's economy grew 3.8%...

“Commodities Surge: Cocoa Hits Record High, Metals and Energy Follow Suit”

Naija247news Naija247news -
COMMODITIES REPORT Commodities experienced a widespread increase throughout the week,...

“Citigroup Analysts Predict Brent Crude Prices May Dip to $55/Bbl by Late 2025”

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
According to a report by Citigroup analysts, Brent crude...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sterling Financial Holdings Reports 27% Surge in Interest Income

Financials 0
Sterling Financial Holdings Company Limited's interest income surged by...

Ghana’s fourth-quarter economic growth rises to 3.8%

Economy 0
ACCRA, March 20 (Reuters) - Ghana's economy grew 3.8%...

“Commodities Surge: Cocoa Hits Record High, Metals and Energy Follow Suit”

Cocoa 0
COMMODITIES REPORT Commodities experienced a widespread increase throughout the week,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading