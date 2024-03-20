Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Nigerian Comedian AY Makun Unveils 17-Year-Old ‘Son’

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, aka AY, has left his fans in surprise after he celebrated his ‘son’ on his 17th birthday.

The comedian, who was unveiling his son to the public for the first time, disclosed that his name is Denzel.

He expressed his eagerness to reunite with him.

Sharing photos of the celebrant on his Instagram page, AY wrote, “My son is 17. May each day be a step closer to your dreams, filled with the warmth of love and the thrill of new adventures. Happy birthday, Denzel. Daddy loves you. See you soon.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Edo Police Rescue Priest From Kidnappers
Next article
‘I’ll never date celebrity’ – BBNaija Doyin
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

‘I’ll never date celebrity’ – BBNaija Doyin

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Doyinsola...

Edo Police Rescue Priest From Kidnappers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command in Edo have rescued...

UNICEF staff association donates medical equipment to PHC in Kano

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)...

TikTok announces new reward program for content creators globally

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. TikTok, has announced a new reward...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘I’ll never date celebrity’ – BBNaija Doyin

Entertainment 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Doyinsola...

Edo Police Rescue Priest From Kidnappers

Security News 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command in Edo have rescued...

UNICEF staff association donates medical equipment to PHC in Kano

Health news 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading