Nigerian Comedian AY Makun Unveils 17-Year-Old ‘Son’

March 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, aka AY, has left his fans in surprise after he celebrated his ‘son’ on his 17th birthday.

The comedian, who was unveiling his son to the public for the first time, disclosed that his name is Denzel.

He expressed his eagerness to reunite with him.

Sharing photos of the celebrant on his Instagram page, AY wrote, “My son is 17. May each day be a step closer to your dreams, filled with the warmth of love and the thrill of new adventures. Happy birthday, Denzel. Daddy loves you. See you soon.”(www.naija247news.com).