Mele Kyari: Public Listing of Nigerian National Petroleum Company in Sight

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, expressed optimism about the public listing of the company during the CeraWeek Conference in Houston, United States, on Tuesday.

Kyari addressed questions regarding whether NNPC will have public shareholders and if the government will relinquish its shares in the company. He clarified that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) provides a legal framework for the company’s reform and eventual public listing, allowing others to buy shares.

He emphasized that this transition is a significant departure from the past, where NNPC was solely owned by the government and operated more as a corporation than a commercial entity. Under the reformed structure, NNPC has evolved into a fully limited liability company, accountable to its shareholders, which largely comprise the country’s population.

Furthermore, Kyari highlighted NNPC’s role in Nigeria’s resource management and funding, stating that the company has become profitable and tax-paying under the PIA. He emphasized NNPC’s transformation from a loss-making entity to a profit-oriented company capable of providing dividends to shareholders and creating value for stakeholders and partners.

Overall, Kyari reiterated NNPC’s commitment to accountability, profitability, and corporate governance, signaling its readiness for the transition to a publicly listed company in the near future.