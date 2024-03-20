Man shot and killed while attempting to escape from kidnappers in Edo

March 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A man identified as Lucky Adodo was shot and killed while attempting to escape from kidnappers in Edo State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at the weekend on Ohen road in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of the state.

One Owean Ehi, who confirmed the incident in a Facebook post lamented incessant kidnapping in Uromi.

“I have stressed on this insecurity matter in the land of Uromi over time. It seems we will only shout and rant for two days then rest and return to our daily activities whenever those be@sts strike. They will certainly take our threat for a joke because they know after two weeks the heat will subside and then we will forget,” he wrote.

“It has become a norm now that every month a kidnapping case must be recorded in Uromi and none of the culprits will ever be caught! It is always TRANSACTION SUCCESSFUL even with the total number of VIGILANTE members in Uromi.

“Yet again another one was lost yesterday. LUCKY ADODO was gunned down yesterday in the heart of the town, the always busy OHEN ROAD. And none of the kidnappers was caught…

“Today now, UROMI youths are blocking the roads? JI BHA YE NI AKON RE WEA? Blocking roads will not save anything.

“I have made a claim that some UROMI persons have hands in these atrocities happening but I am not being taken seriously! I have dared the council boss Hon Dr Inedegbor Kelly Executive Chairman Esan North East to carry out unannounced search on the security men in Uromi, comb every territories and environs, shøt at sight anyone with a suspicious look while the ZAIKI should come out with His STAFF OF AUTHORITY, HIS CHIEFS, ELDERS, COMMUNITY LEADERS, MARKET WOMEN, YOUTHS, BUTCHERS AND SALT SELLERS and lay curse under that ancestral big tree and see if peace will not return to Uromi!

“Mr Chairman sir, I saw the impromptu meeting you fixed in this regards, good move! I saw the caliber of men called upon to attend that meeting but sir that meeting won’t make sense without the presence of our Royal majesty.

“He should be around. He should say something. He has the OKPOR in his hand. He remains our physical god and the ancestors recognize him as our O1 so he should be in that meeting. Until the wrong person is Touched Uromi will not wake up!

“Rip to the dead. But anybody wen day do this thing God go pørnīsh you reach your fourth generations.” (www.naija247news.com).