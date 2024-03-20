Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Man shot and killed while attempting to escape from kidnappers in Edo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A man identified as Lucky Adodo was shot and killed while attempting to escape from kidnappers in Edo State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at the weekend on Ohen road in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of the state.

One Owean Ehi, who confirmed the incident in a Facebook post lamented incessant kidnapping in Uromi.

“I have stressed on this insecurity matter in the land of Uromi over time. It seems we will only shout and rant for two days then rest and return to our daily activities whenever those be@sts strike. They will certainly take our threat for a joke because they know after two weeks the heat will subside and then we will forget,” he wrote.

“It has become a norm now that every month a kidnapping case must be recorded in Uromi and none of the culprits will ever be caught! It is always TRANSACTION SUCCESSFUL even with the total number of VIGILANTE members in Uromi.

“Yet again another one was lost yesterday. LUCKY ADODO was gunned down yesterday in the heart of the town, the always busy OHEN ROAD. And none of the kidnappers was caught…

“Today now, UROMI youths are blocking the roads? JI BHA YE NI AKON RE WEA? Blocking roads will not save anything.

“I have made a claim that some UROMI persons have hands in these atrocities happening but I am not being taken seriously! I have dared the council boss Hon Dr Inedegbor Kelly Executive Chairman Esan North East to carry out unannounced search on the security men in Uromi, comb every territories and environs, shøt at sight anyone with a suspicious look while the ZAIKI should come out with His STAFF OF AUTHORITY, HIS CHIEFS, ELDERS, COMMUNITY LEADERS, MARKET WOMEN, YOUTHS, BUTCHERS AND SALT SELLERS and lay curse under that ancestral big tree and see if peace will not return to Uromi!

“Mr Chairman sir, I saw the impromptu meeting you fixed in this regards, good move! I saw the caliber of men called upon to attend that meeting but sir that meeting won’t make sense without the presence of our Royal majesty.

“Mr Chairman sir, I saw the impromptu meeting you fixed in this regards, good move! I saw the caliber of men called upon to attend that meeting but sir that meeting won’t make sense without the presence of our Royal majesty.

“He should be around. He should say something. He has the OKPOR in his hand. He remains our physical god and the ancestors recognize him as our O1 so he should be in that meeting. Until the wrong person is Touched Uromi will not wake up!

“Rip to the dead. But anybody wen day do this thing God go pørnīsh you reach your fourth generations.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
11 Kenyan university students die in road accident during academic trip
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

11 Kenyan university students die in road accident during academic trip

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A bus carrying students from a...

Kris Jenner’s sister, Karen Houghton, dies at 65

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton, has...

Abandoned newborn baby rescued in Niger State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A newborn baby abandoned in Minna,...

Ten killed, scores injured in lone traffic accident on Abuja-Kaduna highway

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

11 Kenyan university students die in road accident during academic trip

Regions 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A bus carrying students from a...

Kris Jenner’s sister, Karen Houghton, dies at 65

Entertainment 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton, has...

Abandoned newborn baby rescued in Niger State

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A newborn baby abandoned in Minna,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading