Aviation

Local Airline Operators Concerned Over Foreign Airlines’ Dominance

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Indications have emerged revealing that there is disquiet among local airline operators over the number of daily flights, otherwise known as frequencies, foreign airlines make in and out of the country. Many fear the situation poses great harm to the operators of local airlines who could be pushed out of business if the situation was not redressed by the federal government.

Their worries, which stemmed from what they viewed as a strange aviation practice, have made them describe the existing condition as unfavorable to local operators’ ease of doing business. Experts, who also called for a revision in whatever agreement that gave international airlines the freedom to operate in the country as they desired, said the industry might crumble in the next five to 10 years if the practice doesn’t change.

The stakeholders, in a chat with Vanguard, expressed concerns, saying the permission granted international airlines to operate at their free will was ruining the domestic market.

**Deprivation**

Spokesperson of Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, said: “Let it be known that any single passenger picked as a result of multiple destinations is a passenger deprived of a particular domestic carrier. So, it doesn’t help the industry.”

