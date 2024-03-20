JUST IN: CJN to receive N5.39m monthly as Reps pass judicial officers salaries bill

The House of Representatives has approved a bill for an Act to increase the salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in Nigeria. Under the proposed legislation, the Chief Justice of Nigeria will receive a total monthly package of N5.39 million. Other justices of the Supreme Court will earn N4.21 million per month, while the President of the Court of Appeal is set to receive N4.48 million monthly.

Justices of the Court of Appeal will earn N3.73 million monthly, and other judicial office holders, including Chief Judges and Presidents of various courts, will receive N3.53 million monthly. This total monthly package includes basic salaries and various allowances such as car fueling and maintenance, personal assistance, and medicals.

Additionally, the House approved leave allowances, duty tour allowances, and severance gratuity for judicial office holders. There is also an option for a motor vehicle loan, which must be repaid before the officer’s tenure ends.

Further details on the bill are expected to be provided soon.