Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

JUST IN: CJN to receive N5.39m monthly as Reps pass judicial officers salaries bill

By: The Editor

Date:

The House of Representatives has approved a bill for an Act to increase the salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in Nigeria. Under the proposed legislation, the Chief Justice of Nigeria will receive a total monthly package of N5.39 million. Other justices of the Supreme Court will earn N4.21 million per month, while the President of the Court of Appeal is set to receive N4.48 million monthly.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Justices of the Court of Appeal will earn N3.73 million monthly, and other judicial office holders, including Chief Judges and Presidents of various courts, will receive N3.53 million monthly. This total monthly package includes basic salaries and various allowances such as car fueling and maintenance, personal assistance, and medicals.

Additionally, the House approved leave allowances, duty tour allowances, and severance gratuity for judicial office holders. There is also an option for a motor vehicle loan, which must be repaid before the officer’s tenure ends.

Further details on the bill are expected to be provided soon.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Public servants must put the interests of Nigerians first—Yemi-Esan
Next article
U.S. Unveils New Opportunities for Nigeria’s Creative Economy
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ecobank Group Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic High-Level Appointments

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ecobank, the pan-African financial services powerhouse, has appointed key...

Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Free ‘Very Soon’, Ohanaeze Cautions South-Easterners Against Violence

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Calm Amid Dismissal of Nnamdi Kanu's...

Female Employee of Dangote Refinery Shot by Company’s Security Becomes Amputee, Claims Abandonment

Naija247news Naija247news -
Rashidat Ahmed, employed as a cook by Dangote Refinery...

Mele Kyari: Public Listing of Nigerian National Petroleum Company in Sight

Naija247news Naija247news -
Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ecobank Group Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic High-Level Appointments

Banks & Finance 0
Ecobank, the pan-African financial services powerhouse, has appointed key...

Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Free ‘Very Soon’, Ohanaeze Cautions South-Easterners Against Violence

South East 0
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Calm Amid Dismissal of Nnamdi Kanu's...

Female Employee of Dangote Refinery Shot by Company’s Security Becomes Amputee, Claims Abandonment

Top Stories 0
Rashidat Ahmed, employed as a cook by Dangote Refinery...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading