‘I’ll never date celebrity’ – BBNaija Doyin

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 20, 2024.

Big Brother Naija reality star Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has said that she would never date a fellow celebrity.

The reality star said she has always dated men in the corporate world, adding that she doesn’t see herself dating someone in the limelight.

Speaking in a recent interview with Hip TV, Doyin said she has been with her current partner for about a decade.

She said: “I don’t see myself dating somebody in the limelight. All my life, I’ve always dated men in the corporate world. Those are the men I met; maybe it is because of what my life was like before. I have known my current partner for like 10 years.

“I don’t just see myself dating someone in the limelight. I don’t want my family out there. Let me be out there. But I want to go back home to some sanity. I’m submissive to my partner even now that we are not married. I believe that two people cannot lead a successful relationship. They will clash. One person has to be more agreeable. That’s why I keep saying a woman’s most important job is choosing the right man to lead her.”(www.naija247news.com).

Nigerian Comedian AY Makun Unveils 17-Year-Old ‘Son’
