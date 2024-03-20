Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Female Employee of Dangote Refinery Shot by Company’s Security Becomes Amputee, Claims Abandonment

By: Naija247news

Date:

Rashidat Ahmed, employed as a cook by Dangote Refinery in Lagos State, suffered the amputation of her right hand after being shot by a security officer of the company. She alleges that the company has abandoned her during her time of need.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Her husband, Ishmaila Sa’adu Zango, who also works as a casual staff at the refinery, recounted the incident, stating that Rashidat was shot by a security personnel named Nanin Wada, a hunter recruited by the company. Despite receiving N730,000 from the company, they were left to bear the hospital expenses, totaling N453,780.

Repeated attempts to contact Dangote Refinery for comments proved futile as their official communication channels were unreachable. The National Human Rights Commission also faced challenges engaging with the company after their visit was denied by private security.

Despite receiving a letter from the NHRC, Dangote Refinery has not responded or taken any action regarding the incident, leaving Rashidat and her family in distress.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Mele Kyari: Public Listing of Nigerian National Petroleum Company in Sight
Next article
Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Free ‘Very Soon’, Ohanaeze Cautions South-Easterners Against Violence
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ecobank Group Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic High-Level Appointments

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ecobank, the pan-African financial services powerhouse, has appointed key...

Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Free ‘Very Soon’, Ohanaeze Cautions South-Easterners Against Violence

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Calm Amid Dismissal of Nnamdi Kanu's...

Mele Kyari: Public Listing of Nigerian National Petroleum Company in Sight

Naija247news Naija247news -
Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of...

U.S. Unveils New Opportunities for Nigeria’s Creative Economy

Naija247news Naija247news -
U.S. Government Announces New Opportunities for Nigerians in Creative...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ecobank Group Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic High-Level Appointments

Banks & Finance 0
Ecobank, the pan-African financial services powerhouse, has appointed key...

Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Free ‘Very Soon’, Ohanaeze Cautions South-Easterners Against Violence

South East 0
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Calm Amid Dismissal of Nnamdi Kanu's...

Mele Kyari: Public Listing of Nigerian National Petroleum Company in Sight

Big Oil 0
Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading