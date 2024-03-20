Female Employee of Dangote Refinery Shot by Company’s Security Becomes Amputee, Claims Abandonment

Rashidat Ahmed, employed as a cook by Dangote Refinery in Lagos State, suffered the amputation of her right hand after being shot by a security officer of the company. She alleges that the company has abandoned her during her time of need.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Her husband, Ishmaila Sa’adu Zango, who also works as a casual staff at the refinery, recounted the incident, stating that Rashidat was shot by a security personnel named Nanin Wada, a hunter recruited by the company. Despite receiving N730,000 from the company, they were left to bear the hospital expenses, totaling N453,780.

Repeated attempts to contact Dangote Refinery for comments proved futile as their official communication channels were unreachable. The National Human Rights Commission also faced challenges engaging with the company after their visit was denied by private security.

Despite receiving a letter from the NHRC, Dangote Refinery has not responded or taken any action regarding the incident, leaving Rashidat and her family in distress.