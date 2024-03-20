Federal Government Pledges Support to Boost Eastern Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) will receive full support from the Federal Government to tackle the issues causing the underutilization of ports and other assets in the eastern region.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, announced this commitment during the commissioning of the 4.8km “D” road project and Marine crafts at Onne Complex in Rivers State.

Oyetola highlighted the significance of the road infrastructure and mooring boats, emphasizing the ministry’s dedication to maximizing opportunities in the maritime sector.

The provision of six mooring boats for vessel berthing and unberthing demonstrates the government’s continued efforts to enhance maritime operations.