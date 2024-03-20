Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Erosion Threat: Abia State Govt Urges Residents to Move

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Residents of the erosion-hit Ovom Street, Ogbor Hill, Aba, are pleading with the state government to allow them to stay put during reconstruction efforts, citing concerns about losing their livelihoods if forced to relocate.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The government has offered temporary accommodation in hotels, but some residents fear being abandoned and prefer financial assistance to find alternative housing. However, the Ministry of Environment emphasizes the urgency of relocation to prevent loss of lives and property, as the erosion continues to pose a threat.

Despite multiple notices and expired relocation deadlines, the government urges residents to move promptly to safer locations to facilitate reconstruction and mitigate further damage.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Exploration Up 23% Despite PIA Impact
Next article
Senator Ningi, the impossible anti-corruption crusader, by Rotimi Fasan
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Commodities Surge: Cocoa Hits Record High, Metals and Energy Follow Suit”

Naija247news Naija247news -
COMMODITIES REPORT Commodities experienced a widespread increase throughout the week,...

“Citigroup Analysts Predict Brent Crude Prices May Dip to $55/Bbl by Late 2025”

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
According to a report by Citigroup analysts, Brent crude...

“Cocoa Prices Surge in Nigerian States of Edo, Ogun, and Oyo, Remain Stable in Abia”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Cocoa prices saw an uptick this week in Nigeria's...

US Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Military Aid Challenges

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a meeting of allies organizing military aid for...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Commodities Surge: Cocoa Hits Record High, Metals and Energy Follow Suit”

Cocoa 0
COMMODITIES REPORT Commodities experienced a widespread increase throughout the week,...

“Citigroup Analysts Predict Brent Crude Prices May Dip to $55/Bbl by Late 2025”

News Analysis 0
According to a report by Citigroup analysts, Brent crude...

“Cocoa Prices Surge in Nigerian States of Edo, Ogun, and Oyo, Remain Stable in Abia”

Cocoa 0
Cocoa prices saw an uptick this week in Nigeria's...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading