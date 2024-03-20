Erosion Threat: Abia State Govt Urges Residents to Move

Residents of the erosion-hit Ovom Street, Ogbor Hill, Aba, are pleading with the state government to allow them to stay put during reconstruction efforts, citing concerns about losing their livelihoods if forced to relocate.

The government has offered temporary accommodation in hotels, but some residents fear being abandoned and prefer financial assistance to find alternative housing. However, the Ministry of Environment emphasizes the urgency of relocation to prevent loss of lives and property, as the erosion continues to pose a threat.

Despite multiple notices and expired relocation deadlines, the government urges residents to move promptly to safer locations to facilitate reconstruction and mitigate further damage.