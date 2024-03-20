Edo Police Rescue Priest From Kidnappers

March 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command in Edo have rescued one Rev. Tony Mukoro, from the den of suspected kidnappers in the state.

The victim was reportedly abducted by suspected gunmen at Isihor community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state while returning home in his car.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in Benin.

According to the police, the Divisional Police Office in Ugbowo, Benin, received information that hoodlums accosted and kidnapped Mukoro in his Toyota Highlander car.

“Operatives of the division immediately swung into action and intercepted the vehicle.

“They engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. The hoodlums fled during the cross fire and the victim was rescued unhurt,” he said.

Nwabuzor stated that one AK 47 rifle, one expended AK 47 shell, two pump action gun, 14 live cartridges, one cap and a bag were recovered from the suspects.

He said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice. (www.naija247news.com).