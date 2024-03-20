Ecobank Group Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic High-Level Appointments

Ecobank, the pan-African financial services powerhouse, has appointed key senior executives to fortify its leadership team and propel the execution of its new Growth, Transformation, and Returns (GTR) strategy. Abena Osei-Poku assumes the role of Regional Executive Anglophone West Africa and Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, while Martin Miruka takes on the mantle of Group Executive for Transformation, Enablement, and Customer Experience. Anup Suri steps in as Group Executive for Commercial and Consumer Banking, Michael Larbie as Group Executive for Corporate and Investment Banking, and Thierry Mbimi as Group Executive for Internal Audit & Management Services.

These strategic appointments come at a pivotal moment for Ecobank as it charts its course for growth and transformation, aiming to emerge as the preferred bank and a trailblazer in providing responsive, innovative, and accessible financial services across Africa. The consolidation of commercial and consumer businesses under Anup Suri’s leadership underscores the commitment to bolstering these units for sustained growth. Additionally, the introduction of the new role focusing on transformation, enablement, and customer experience highlights the Group’s dedication to ensuring effective leadership in driving its transformation agenda.

Jeremy Awori, CEO of Ecobank Group, expressed his confidence in the appointed executives, citing their extensive experience in global and African financial services. He emphasized their pivotal roles in steering Ecobank towards future growth and success through the execution of the recently unveiled five-year GTR strategy.

Abena Osei-Poku, Martin Miruka, Anup Suri, Michael Larbie, and Thierry Mbimi bring a wealth of experience to their respective roles, with track records of leadership and innovation in the financial services sector across diverse markets.

Abena Osei-Poku, with over 25 years of experience, joins from a background encompassing corporate and investment banking, business banking, and risk management roles across Africa. Martin Miruka brings 25 years of experience as a C-suite executive, strategist, entrepreneur, and investor, with a focus on pan-African transformation. Anup Suri brings over 30 years of senior leadership experience from various industries and geographies, including roles at HSBC Group and Standard Chartered Group. Michael Larbie, with over 25 years in global financial services and investment banking, comes from a background including leadership roles at Rand Merchant Bank and Merrill Lynch. Thierry Mbimi, with 27 years of industry and consulting experience, has a solid background in audit, risk management, and technology, having served in director-level roles at KPMG.

These appointments signify Ecobank’s commitment to driving its strategic agenda forward and reinforcing its position as a leading financial services provider across the African continent.