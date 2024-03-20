Court Rejects Nnamdi Kanu’s Fresh Bail Request

The Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed Nnamdi Kanu’s recent bail plea, opting for accelerated trial on the charges against him. Kanu, leader of IPOB, had sought bail citing health concerns and government’s delay in prosecution. However, the court, citing Kanu’s previous bail violation, refused the request, prompting Kanu to address the court on his health condition and alleged conspiracy to let him die in detention. Despite his plea, the court declined to transfer him to prison or house arrest, citing safety concerns. Kanu, attributing violence in the South East to his detention, vowed to address it upon his release.

