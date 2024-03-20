Court Rejects Edo Deputy Governor’s Plea for Status Quo in Impeachment Case

The Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu’s plea for an order to maintain the status quo in a lawsuit he filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki, the House of Assembly, and others. Shaibu sought to halt the ongoing impeachment process against him through this suit.

During the court session, Shaibu’s lawyer, Prof. Oladoyin Awoyale, requested substituted service of court documents on some defendants who were yet to be served. Justice Omotosho granted the motion, allowing Shaibu to serve the Edo State Government, the Governor, the House of Assembly, and the Speaker by pasting documents on their respective premises or through courier services.

Following this ruling, Awoyale orally applied for an order to maintain the status quo, which was declined by Justice Omotosho. The judge reasoned that since not all defendants had been served, it would be inappropriate to issue such an order.

The court’s Easter vacation beginning on Friday was also mentioned, with the judge advising the plaintiff’s lawyer to seek permission from the Chief Judge to expedite the case during the vacation. The case was adjourned until April 15, with Shaibu present in court.

This marks the second time Shaibu’s request to intervene in the impeachment proceedings has been rejected by the court. Previously, an ex-parte motion filed by Shaibu was declined on March 13. Despite subsequent attempts, Shaibu’s lawyer informed the court that some defendants were still unserved, leading to the latest adjournment.

Shaibu’s suit seeks interim injunctions against the defendants from interfering with his rights and privileges, including his official duties, pending the hearing of the motion on notice. He aims to prevent any adverse actions targeted at his removal from office as deputy governor of Edo State.