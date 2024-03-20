“Cocoa Prices Surge in Nigerian States of Edo, Ogun, and Oyo, Remain Stable in Abia”

Cocoa prices saw an uptick this week in Nigeria’s cocoa-producing states of Edo, Ogun, and Oyo, while remaining stable in Abia, industry sources and traders reported on Friday.

In Edo, the leading cocoa grower in the country’s midwest region, graded cocoa suitable for export traded at 11 million Nigerian naira ($6,875) per metric ton, up from NGN10.5 million per ton the previous week, as stated by Waliu Lawal from the Cocoa Association of Nigeria.

In Ogun, located in the southwest, cocoa prices reached NGN9.2 million per ton, compared to NGN8.5 million to NGN8.8 million per ton in the preceding week, according to a trader. Similarly, in Oyo, also in the southwest region, cocoa sold at NGN7.5 million per ton, up from NGN7.2 million two weeks earlier, as confirmed by another trader.

Conversely, in the southeast state of Abia, cocoa prices remained unchanged at NGN9 million per ton, noted Mazi Uche, both a CAN official and trader.