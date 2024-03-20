Menu
“Citigroup Analysts Predict Brent Crude Prices May Dip to $55/Bbl by Late 2025”

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

According to a report by Citigroup analysts, Brent crude is forecasted to average $78/bbl in the second quarter and could potentially decline to $55/bbl by the end of next year. The analysts anticipate a volatile first quarter for oil prices due to supply and refinery disruption risks.

While they expect OPEC+ to maintain current production cuts until December, they suggest oil producers hedge their 2025 output in preparation for a potential significant price drop.

Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group.

