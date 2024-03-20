Menu
Retail & Households inflation

Average Petrol Price in Nigeria Soars to N679.36 per Litre, NBS Reports

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a significant surge in the average retail price of petrol, with the price per litre soaring from N263.76 in February 2023 to N679.36 in February 2024.

Released in Abuja on Wednesday, the NBS Petrol Price Watch for February 2024 highlighted a staggering 157.57% increase compared to the previous year’s price.

According to the report, the average retail price experienced a 1.66% uptick from N668.30 in January 2024. Among states, Zamfara topped the list with the highest average retail price of N750.43 per litre, followed by Kebbi and Taraba at N746.67 and N710.56, respectively.

In contrast, Kwara, Ogun, and Benue recorded the lowest average retail prices at N650.00, N650.83, and N652.73, respectively.

Zone-wise analysis revealed that the North-West zone had the highest average retail price in January 2024 at N701.20, while the South-West had the lowest at N657.20 per litre.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
