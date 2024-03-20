Afreximbank Funds Exceed $450 Million for Investments

Officials report that funds managed by the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim) exceed $450 million earmarked for investments in financial services, creative industries, oil refineries, and healthcare, as stated on Wednesday in Kigali.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Fund For Export Development in Africa (FEDA), an initiative launched by Afrexim in 2016, has amassed $770 million across four funds, with $300 million already invested. FEDA, which engages in equity, debt, credit, and greenfield investments, aims to raise a total of $1.3 billion, focusing on sectors like manufacturing and logistics.

Notably, recent investments include $85 million in ARISE IIP and a stake in Liquid Intelligent Technologies. However, FEDA avoids investments in minerals and metals, preferring ventures like the Cabinda Oil Refinery in Angola.