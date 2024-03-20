Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investing

Afreximbank Funds Exceed $450 Million for Investments

By: Naija247news

Date:

Officials report that funds managed by the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim) exceed $450 million earmarked for investments in financial services, creative industries, oil refineries, and healthcare, as stated on Wednesday in Kigali.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Fund For Export Development in Africa (FEDA), an initiative launched by Afrexim in 2016, has amassed $770 million across four funds, with $300 million already invested. FEDA, which engages in equity, debt, credit, and greenfield investments, aims to raise a total of $1.3 billion, focusing on sectors like manufacturing and logistics.

Notably, recent investments include $85 million in ARISE IIP and a stake in Liquid Intelligent Technologies. However, FEDA avoids investments in minerals and metals, preferring ventures like the Cabinda Oil Refinery in Angola.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ecobank Group Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic High-Level Appointments
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ecobank Group Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic High-Level Appointments

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ecobank, the pan-African financial services powerhouse, has appointed key...

Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Free ‘Very Soon’, Ohanaeze Cautions South-Easterners Against Violence

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Calm Amid Dismissal of Nnamdi Kanu's...

Female Employee of Dangote Refinery Shot by Company’s Security Becomes Amputee, Claims Abandonment

Naija247news Naija247news -
Rashidat Ahmed, employed as a cook by Dangote Refinery...

Mele Kyari: Public Listing of Nigerian National Petroleum Company in Sight

Naija247news Naija247news -
Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ecobank Group Bolsters Leadership Team Through Strategic High-Level Appointments

Banks & Finance 0
Ecobank, the pan-African financial services powerhouse, has appointed key...

Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Free ‘Very Soon’, Ohanaeze Cautions South-Easterners Against Violence

South East 0
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges Calm Amid Dismissal of Nnamdi Kanu's...

Female Employee of Dangote Refinery Shot by Company’s Security Becomes Amputee, Claims Abandonment

Top Stories 0
Rashidat Ahmed, employed as a cook by Dangote Refinery...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading