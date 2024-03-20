Access Bank to Acquire National Bank of Kenya from KCB Group

Access Bank, a leading Nigerian financial institution, has unveiled plans to acquire the National Bank of Kenya (NBK) from the KCB Group, marking its second acquisition of a Kenyan bank in five years.

Sunday Ekwochi, the secretary of Access Holdings, revealed this development in a statement filed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Wednesday. The statement emphasized that the finalization of the deal hinges on obtaining regulatory approvals from the central banks of Kenya and Nigeria.

If the acquisition goes through, it will be Access Bank’s second purchase in Kenya, following its acquisition of Transnational Bank Limited in 2019.

KCB Group’s CEO, Paul Russo, confirmed that Access Bank would acquire the entire stake in NBK, describing the deal as beneficial for NBK’s future prospects.

The statement outlined Access Bank’s strategic intent, stating, “The Transaction is in furtherance of the Bank’s African expansion strategy and will reposition it as a stronger and significant player in the Kenyan market whilst serving as a regional hub for our East African bloc anchored by a solidified balance sheet.”

Ms. Bolaji Agbede, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, expressed confidence in the acquisition, highlighting its significance in the bank’s strategic plan. She stated, “This proposed acquisition marks a significant step in the execution of our five-year strategic plan aimed at positioning the Bank as Africa’s Gateway to the World.”

Agbede emphasized the value the deal would bring to shareholders, customers, and wider stakeholder groups, underscoring Access Bank’s commitment to diversifying and strengthening its long-term earnings profile.

Access Bank’s move to acquire NBK underscores its commitment to expanding its footprint across Africa and solidifying its presence in key markets.