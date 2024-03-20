Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationRegions

11 Kenyan university students die in road accident during academic trip

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A bus carrying students from a top Kenyan university collided with a truck on a busy highway after skidding in heavy rain, killing 11 of them and causing serious injuries to 42, police said.

The accident occurred at 5:50 pm on Monday, March 18, at Maungu, 360 kilometres from the capital Nairobi, when the students from Kenyatta University were travelling to the coastal town of Mombasa.

Ten people from the Kenyan varsity died on impact and another died later in hospital, police said, adding that 42 people were seriously injured.

“The driver of (the) university bus was overtaking a fleet of motor vehicles and as it was raining heavily, the bus skidded to the right side of the road,” the police report said.

This “prompted the driver of the truck to avoid head on collision, hence hitting the left side of the university bus,” it added.

The bus was carrying 58 people on an academic trip.

The injured were taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Voi, the Kenyan Red Cross said on X, formerly Twitter.

Kenyatta University said on Tuesday it was “deeply saddened” by the accident and had set up a help desk at the main campus to provide “assistance during this challenging time”.

“Some of the injured students are in the process of assessment for possible evacuation to Nairobi,” it said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kris Jenner’s sister, Karen Houghton, dies at 65
Next article
Man shot and killed while attempting to escape from kidnappers in Edo
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Man shot and killed while attempting to escape from kidnappers in Edo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man identified as Lucky Adodo...

Kris Jenner’s sister, Karen Houghton, dies at 65

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton, has...

Abandoned newborn baby rescued in Niger State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A newborn baby abandoned in Minna,...

Ten killed, scores injured in lone traffic accident on Abuja-Kaduna highway

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Man shot and killed while attempting to escape from kidnappers in Edo

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man identified as Lucky Adodo...

Kris Jenner’s sister, Karen Houghton, dies at 65

Entertainment 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton, has...

Abandoned newborn baby rescued in Niger State

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A newborn baby abandoned in Minna,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading