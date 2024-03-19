Zenith Bank appoints Adaora Umeoji, OON as new GMD/CEO

Zenith Bank Plc has appointed Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, as Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2024, pending approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). She succeeds Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, marking the bank’s first female GMD/CEO in its history, aligning with its succession plan and strategy.

Dr. Umeoji, with nearly 30 years of banking experience, previously served as Deputy Managing Director since October 28, 2016, and holds degrees from renowned institutions including Harvard Business School and Columbia Business School.

She is recognized for her contributions to nation-building and humanitarian efforts, including her work with NGOs such as the Pink Breathe Cancer Foundation and the Adorable Foundation.

Dr. Umeoji’s commitment to ethical banking led to her founding the Catholic Bankers Association of Nigeria (CBAN). She is also honored as a Lady of the Order of Knights of St. John International (KSJI) and a Papal Knight of the Order of St. Sylvester by Pope Francis.