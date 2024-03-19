Uber-backed startup Moove reaches $750 million valuation after securing $100 million in new funding.

Moove, a Nigerian-founded company offering revenue-based vehicle financing, announced on Tuesday that it had raised $100 million in its latest funding round, bringing its valuation to $750 million. Launched in 2020, Moove utilizes a credit scoring system to provide financing for customers to purchase new vehicles for ride-hailing, logistics, and deliveries, with payments based on a percentage of their weekly revenue.

The Series B funding was supported by Uber and existing investors like Mubadala, which also participated in last year’s round.

With this new financing, Moove, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, aims to expand its vehicle financing services to 16 markets globally by the end of 2025. Ladi Delano, the founder of Moove, stated that the funding would enable the startup to onboard 45,000 new vehicles onto its platform. Delano emphasized that this funding milestone not only increases operational capacity but also supports their goal of achieving profitability by the next financial year.

Delano expressed gratitude for the validation from Uber and other investors, highlighting the transformation of Moove from a dream to a tangible reality. Since its inception, Moove has raised a total of $250 million in equity funding, complemented by $210 million in debt funding.