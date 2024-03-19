Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Troops rescues 16 kidnapped victims in Kaduna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in 1 Division in Kaduna State have successfully rescued 16 abducted victims from the hands of violent extremists and terrorists in Tantatu Community of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The troops on 17 March 2024 at about 10:30pm swiftly tracked the insurgents who had earlier attacked the community in numbers and abducted some of the villagers as hostages.

A statement by Army headquarters said, “On arriving the scene of the incident, the troops tenaciously pursued the insurgents, engaging them in a ferocious exchange of fire and consequently rescuing 16 kidnapped victims.

“The troops are still exploiting the bushes in continuation of the search and rescue operations to extricate other victims and balk the nefarious activities of the insurgents.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja has commended the troops for the successful rescue of the kidnap victims.

He charged them to remain vigilant as they conduct ongoing counter insurgency operations to liberate all troubled areas in the country.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
IOM signs agreement with Japan to build 9 healthcare facilities in Adamawa
Next article
Foundation to empower 4 graduates of Unilorin in agro-business
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police Arrest 16-year-old boy for defiling schoolmate in Port Harcourt

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police Command has...

Akwa-Ibom lovers fake own kidnap, demand N4m ransom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Akwa Ibom State Police Command...

The House Of Rep Member Is In Opposition Party – Soludo States Why He Didn’t Construct Road

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
19 Mar,2024. The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has said...

Peter Obi Spotted At Central Mosque To Break Fast For Ramadan

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
19,Mar,2024. Last night, Peter Obi joined almost 1000 people at...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police Arrest 16-year-old boy for defiling schoolmate in Port Harcourt

CrimeWatch 0
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police Command has...

Akwa-Ibom lovers fake own kidnap, demand N4m ransom

CrimeWatch 0
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Akwa Ibom State Police Command...

The House Of Rep Member Is In Opposition Party – Soludo States Why He Didn’t Construct Road

Politics & Govt News 0
19 Mar,2024. The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has said...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading