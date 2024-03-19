Troops rescues 16 kidnapped victims in Kaduna

March 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in 1 Division in Kaduna State have successfully rescued 16 abducted victims from the hands of violent extremists and terrorists in Tantatu Community of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The troops on 17 March 2024 at about 10:30pm swiftly tracked the insurgents who had earlier attacked the community in numbers and abducted some of the villagers as hostages.

A statement by Army headquarters said, “On arriving the scene of the incident, the troops tenaciously pursued the insurgents, engaging them in a ferocious exchange of fire and consequently rescuing 16 kidnapped victims.

“The troops are still exploiting the bushes in continuation of the search and rescue operations to extricate other victims and balk the nefarious activities of the insurgents.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja has commended the troops for the successful rescue of the kidnap victims.

He charged them to remain vigilant as they conduct ongoing counter insurgency operations to liberate all troubled areas in the country.(www.naija247news.com).