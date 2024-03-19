Menu
"This entertainment industry is so dark cos people in it are so vile – Actress Uche Ogbodo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress Uche Ogbodo has said the entertainment industry is too ‘’dark” because the people in it are ‘’vile, envious and evil.”

The actress stated this on her Instatories. She however did not give details as to why she used such words to describe an industry she is part of.

She wrote:

“ Tufiakwa! This entertainment industry is so dark cos people in it are so vile, envious and evil. Happy for somebody so that good things can come to you too nah! Congratulate the person nah then pray for your own grace. Mtcheeeew! What do I know! Shey I dey my own lane. Plenty questions never fills up a basket! Wishing you have what others have but you don’t want to be good enough to get it .😏.(www.naija247news.com).

